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NEWS

Allan Zeman sees APEC summit boosting Hong Kong-Shenzhen synergy and opening path for breakthroughs on AI and Ukraine

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1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen presents a prime opportunity to deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and its northern neighbor, while offering a platform for potential historic breakthroughs on artificial intelligence oversight and the conflict in Ukraine, according to Lan Kwai Fong Group chairman Allan Zeman.

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Speaking in an interview, the veteran business leader noted that the twin-city arrangement, following the earlier APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, provides a significant advantage for the territory. 

He anticipated that numerous international business executives heading to the Shenzhen summit would choose to travel through or spend time in Hong Kong.

Zeman also revealed that Hong Kong will stage the APEC Next-Gen Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2026 on November 20, where he will appear as a keynote speaker.

He added that the Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district is preparing to welcome delegates for evening dining and social gatherings throughout the event.

Twin-city strengths driving global ambition

Zeman described Hong Kong and Shenzhen as sibling cities whose combined strengths can effectively propel mainland enterprises onto the global stage and accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a world-class economic zone.

He highlighted Shenzhen's technological dynamism and artificial intelligence capabilities, noting that numerous high-quality mainland firms in the city are actively seeking international expansion. 

In turn, Hong Kong offers an established, globally trusted bridge anchored by its common law legal system, unrestricted capital flows, and international financial markets. 

Reflecting on Shenzhen’s rapid modernization, Zeman remarked that global perspectives have shifted eastward, observing that parts of the Western world now face deteriorating conditions that contrast sharply with Asia's progress.

Prospects for landmark consensus on artificial intelligence and peace

Having attended seven previous APEC conferences, Zeman emphasized that in-person diplomacy among top leaders remains indispensable amid volatile geopolitical tensions. 

While acknowledging that previous summits often concluded with general discussions rather than binding resolutions, he suggested that the upcoming gathering could deliver meaningful advancements on two major international issues involving the leaders of China, the United States, and Russia.

The first potential breakthrough involves artificial intelligence. With worldwide apprehension growing over the unchecked development and existential risks posed by advanced automated systems, Zeman anticipated that the major powers might hold consultations aimed at establishing global safety guardrails and governance standards comparable to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The second area of potential progress centers on the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Zeman noted that tripartite discussions among the heads of state could explore pathways toward a ceasefire to halt casualties and ease the broader humanitarian crisis, an outcome that he said would deliver tremendous benefits to global stability.

Geopolitical dynamics shaping leadership talks

Zeman framed the forthcoming bilateral and multilateral exchanges against an evolving political backdrop in Washington following the United States midterm elections, where the Republican Party lost its majority in Congress. 

He observed that United States President Donald Trump is likely to encounter substantial legislative hurdles domestically, creating a notable contrast with China's political continuity, the international stature of its leadership, and the sustained economic rise of Asia.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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