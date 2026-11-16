Night Recap - November 16, 2026

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Abby Choi trial defendant admits framing father in letter to shield brother

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First defendant Anthony Kwong Kong-kit admitted in the High Court on Monday that he wrote a letter while on remand accusing his father of murdering Abby Choi Tin-fung in a bid to help his younger brother clear his name.

HK cybersecurity incidents rise 7pc to 14,000 in first 10 months

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) has handled 14,000 local cybersecurity incidents in the first 10 months of this year, representing a 7 percent year-on-year increase.

HKBU honours six global leaders with honorary doctorates, including Andy Lau

Hong Kong Baptist University conferred honorary doctoral degrees upon five distinguished individuals at its ceremony today, recognizing their outstanding professional accomplishments and contributions to society.

Macau continues MOP 10,000 cash handouts for residents

Macau will maintain its annual cash handout scheme next year, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announced during his Policy Address on Monday.

Hong Kong committed to becoming international shipping hub, John Lee says

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday that the government is committed to transforming Hong Kong from a regional port into an international shipping hub.

Business Today

Legendary Education hands 'star tutor' YY Lam $150m sign-on bonus in record 13-year deal

Legendary Education (8195) Monday announced a record-breaking 13-year service agreement with prominent Chinese language tutor Jayden Lam Yat-yan, known as YY Lam, featuring a HK$150 million sign-on bonus and a guaranteed monthly income of at least HK$900,000.

Alibaba unveils new flagship AI model with safety upgrades

China's Alibaba (9988) unveiled its new flagship artificial intelligence model Qwen4-Max on Sunday, saying it enhanced the system's ability to handle complex professional and scientific work while improving protections against safety risks.

Hong Kong seeks to be market of choice for global yuan funding: Paul Chan

Hong Kong aims to become the market of choice for global corporates and investors to raise yuan funding, invest in yuan assets and manage yuan risk, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Monday, as the city's bourse operator launched the first benchmark for offshore yuan bonds to boost the yuan's internationalization.

StanChart lifts HK 2026 GDP growth forecast to 5pc

Standard Chartered raised Hong Kong's full-year economic growth forecast from 4.3 percent to 5 percent for 2026, after the city posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter increase of 5.2 percent.

World/China

Pope Leo wraps up South America homecoming that tested health

Pope Leo XIV wraps up a 12-day homecoming tour of South America on Monday that eased doubts about his recovery from cancer surgery and highlighted the social justice priorities shaping his early papacy.

Trump's tariffs cast shadow over APEC talks

APEC nations account for just over half of global commerce, but geopolitical rivalries and US President Donald Trump's trade war -- even after a midterm drubbing -- mean an agenda of limited ambition at this week's summit.

Elon Musk warns Hong Kong risks fading away over ultra-low birth rate

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that Hong Kong could face severe population decline and eventually vanish if its persistently depressed birth rates fail to improve.