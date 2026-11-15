APEC university leaders' forum in Shenzhen calls for Asia-Pacific cooperation in AI era

Ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the APEC University Leaders' Forum was held in Shenzhen, co-hosted by Tsinghua University and CUHK-Shenzhen with support from the Association of Pacific Rim Universities.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forum, themed "Open, Innovative, Collaborative: Universities as Catalysts for Asia-Pacific's Prosperous Future," drew more than 300 representatives from 61 institutions in 24 countries and regions for high-level dialogue with industry on university missions, artificial intelligence, knowledge impact and resilient growth. Two flagship dialogues explored the role and collaboration of universities as AI and geopolitics reshape the global landscape.

Education Ministry calls for bridging digital divide

Liu Yong, deputy director-general of the Ministry of Education's international cooperation and exchanges department, called for Asia-Pacific higher education cooperation to bridge the digital education divide and, through APEC, advance joint discipline-building, research cooperation and faculty-student exchanges.

APEC Secretariat Executive Director Eduardo Pedrosa said universities play a key role in strengthening technology and skills cooperation, promoting lifelong learning and enhancing digital and AI capabilities, and looked forward to insights from university leaders.

CUHK Vice-Chancellor Dennis Lo, also chairman of the CUHK-Shenzhen governing board, noted Shenzhen had only one university 40 years ago and now has nearly 20 higher education institutions, becoming a leading global innovation hub. He stressed universities are key engines of innovation and that global challenges from climate change to AI ethics cannot be solved by one institution alone, hoping the forum would help universities share experience and deepen cooperation.

HKUST president chairs academic dialogue on AI era

HKUST President Nancy Ip attended as a vice-chair of the alliance and chaired an academic dialogue titled "The Asia-Pacific's Higher Education System in the AI Era – Purpose, Strategy and Response in a Time of Change." She said she hopes to work with universities across the region to address the opportunities and challenges of AI, and to discuss cooperation with leaders interested in the Northern Metropolis University Town.

CUHK-Shenzhen President Xu Yangsheng said in his closing remarks that universities in the AI era should place greater emphasis on cultivating students' perception and intuition, and proposed that Asia-Pacific higher education deepen dialogue and practical cooperation while keeping humanistic values at the core.

Next year's APEC University Leaders' Forum will be held in Vietnam.