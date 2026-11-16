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NEWS

Homemaker loses $1.3m in hotel booking click-farming scam

NEWS
37 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A Hong Kong homemaker lost HK$1.3 million in five days after falling victim to an online hotel-booking "click-farming" scam, police reported Monday on their "CyberDefender" social media page.

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The victim was lured after responding to a part-time job advertisement on social media and initially received about HK$10,000 in commission payouts.

Enticed by the quick returns, she agreed to make larger financial commitments, ultimately transferring money more than 30 times to multiple designated bank accounts.

When she later attempted to withdraw her funds, the scammers claimed she had failed to complete her tasks on time, froze her account, and demanded an additional HK$700,000 fee to unlock it.

Realizing she had been duped, the victim reported the case to police, with her losses totaling nearly HK$1.3 million.

Police added that they have received more than 20 reports of online job-search scams over the past week alone, with combined losses exceeding HK$3.2 million.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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