Abby Choi murder trial: Ex-brother-in-law admits fabricating story to frame father

The high-profile murder and dismemberment trial of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung entered its 38th day Monday at the High Court, where the victim’s former brother-in-law testified that he had spent years trying to frame his father for the murder.

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Anthony Kwong Kong-kit faces trial alongside his brother, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, and their father, Kwong Kau. All three have pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted to a separate charge of preventing Choi’s lawful burial. Choi was killed and dismembered in February 2023.

Under cross-examination by lead prosecutor Charlotte Draycott, SC, Anthony Kwong admitted concocting a false narrative to pin the blame on his father.

While he acknowledged knowing his father was not inside the vehicle when Choi died, Kwong testified that he believed the fabricated story was "the least damaging option" to protect the family.

“It was a very stupid idea,” he testified, adding that his defense team eventually “scolded him to awake” and instructed him to tell the truth.

Kwong added that three weeks prior to the start of the current proceedings, he sent a letter to Alex Kwong warning that he intended to testify against him, writing to his brother that "lies simply do not work."

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing Kwong handling logistics and moving body parts with apparent composure. When pressed, Kwong maintained that he was merely "pretending to be calm."

He was also asked whether he had claimed to spend the entire night washing knives in a toilet to deny involvement in Choi’s dismemberment. Prosecutors said he had actually laid out a tarp in the Lung Mei Tsuen unit before Choi’s death, helping prepare for the dismemberment. Kwong denied this, insisting that he had simply been in the toilet and was not trying to deny involvement.

Asked why he did not stop the vehicle or intervene after hearing an argument between Choi and Alex Kwong in the back seat, Anthony Kwong called it “the most terrifying experience of my life.” He said he froze and could not think of what to do.

The court also addressed the purchase of a 14-inch soup pot by Kwong Kau prior to the killing. Anthony Kwong claimed he had no idea why his father bought the pot, suggesting it may have been intended for social gatherings with his father's mistress.