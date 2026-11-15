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FINANCE

Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Two major Nvidia shareholders are calling on the board of directors to weigh all options for the company's future leadership, including "the potential return of Jensen Huang."

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The two firms held a combined over 10 million Nvidia shares worth US$2.13 billion (HK$16.7 billion) as of June 30.

Senior executives from the two firms posted a letter on social media on Friday. While they did not demand that Nvidia's board reinstate Jensen Huang immediately, they said the founder and long time incredible leader of this extraordinary company deserves the right for a deliberate process that avoids any needless rush to replace him before all the facts are known.

After Jensen Huang stepped down, a group of Nvidia employees launched a petition urging the board to reinstate him and guarantee an independent, fair investigation. The petition has attracted around 130,000 signatures to date, among which 6,500 are current employees—equivalent to 15 percent of Nvidia's total headcount. 

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk also signed the petition, saying on social media that Jensen Huang oversaw Nvidia's supply chain throughout his tenure, though many deals were struck on handshakes instead of written contracts. Some critical deals would be lost without him.

 

Frank Feng

NvidiaJensen HuangElon Musk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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