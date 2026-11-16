logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Six centuries of Chinese art on display at CUHK exhibition opening Tuesday

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

An exhibition featuring 100 rare Chinese paintings and calligraphy works spanning six centuries opens Tuesday at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, inviting visitors to explore the evolution of Chinese art through subjects ranging from serene landscapes to donkey rides and tea ceremonies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
+1

“Six Centuries of Chinese Painting: The Collections of the Tianjin Museum and the Art Museum of The Chinese University of Hong Kong” runs until February 21, 2027, at the CUHK Art Museum. Admission is free for the public.

The showcase features works by 74 artists arranged across nine thematic sections. The exhibits trace major artistic movements, including the Wu, Songjiang, Jinling, and Xin’an schools of the Ming dynasty; the orthodox "Four Wangs" and Yangzhou schools of the Qing dynasty; and the modern Shanghai, Beijing-Tianjin, and Lingnan schools.

Notably, 76 of the pieces are on loan from the Tianjin Museum and are on view in Hong Kong for the first time.

+13

Among the highlights is a landscape album by Dong Qichang, who studied works in Xiang Yuanbian’s Tianlai Pavilion collection. Drawing on earlier masters, Dong developed a style known for its “plain and natural” elegance. 

The album reflects the era's reverence for archaic styles, while works by his followers—including Xiang Shengmo—convey a quieter, more desolate mood.

A hanging scroll depicting Buddha by Jin Nong, a leading figure of the Yangzhou School, presents the deity in an approachable manner, framed by the artist’s calligraphy. The work reflects both Jin’s Buddhist devotion and his scholarly identity.

The exhibition also features a hanging scroll by Liu Kuiling, known as a master of modern Chinese bird-and-animal painting. Although Liu’s cats and dogs often attract attention online, this work depicts a woman. 

Raymond Tang Man-leung, deputy director of the CUHK Art Museum, said Liu rendered such figures with refined, ornate detailing using traditional Chinese painting brushwork—a distinctive approach influenced by Tianjin’s unique cross-cultural synthesis of Chinese and Western techniques.

Tang noted that by pairing everyday secular scenes with grand landscapes, the exhibition offers visitors accessible, relatable touchpoints to connect with classical Chinese artistic traditions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Homemaker loses $1.3m in hotel booking click-farming scam
NEWS
35 mins ago
Former brother-in-law of Abby Choi denies sinister motive behind hardware purchases, gestures
NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
(Video) Free-riding monkey amuses netizens after hitching lift on car near Kam Shan Country Park
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Elon Musk warns Hong Kong risks fading away over ultra-low birth rate
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKJC supported rider Carrie Wang Ka-lee at LHKIHS 2026.
HKJC Asia Pacific Youth Challenge preps young riders for international stage
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK cybersecurity incidents rise 7pc to 14,000 in first 10 months
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sam Hou Fai
Macau continues MOP 10,000 cash handouts for residents
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong committed to becoming international shipping hub, John Lee says
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei daily foreign visitors hit 10,000 amid APEC meeting
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong Metropolitan University reports data breach affecting 5,000 people
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:59 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.