Six centuries of Chinese art on display at CUHK exhibition opening Tuesday

An exhibition featuring 100 rare Chinese paintings and calligraphy works spanning six centuries opens Tuesday at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, inviting visitors to explore the evolution of Chinese art through subjects ranging from serene landscapes to donkey rides and tea ceremonies.

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“Six Centuries of Chinese Painting: The Collections of the Tianjin Museum and the Art Museum of The Chinese University of Hong Kong” runs until February 21, 2027, at the CUHK Art Museum. Admission is free for the public.

The showcase features works by 74 artists arranged across nine thematic sections. The exhibits trace major artistic movements, including the Wu, Songjiang, Jinling, and Xin’an schools of the Ming dynasty; the orthodox "Four Wangs" and Yangzhou schools of the Qing dynasty; and the modern Shanghai, Beijing-Tianjin, and Lingnan schools.

Notably, 76 of the pieces are on loan from the Tianjin Museum and are on view in Hong Kong for the first time.

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Among the highlights is a landscape album by Dong Qichang, who studied works in Xiang Yuanbian’s Tianlai Pavilion collection. Drawing on earlier masters, Dong developed a style known for its “plain and natural” elegance.

The album reflects the era's reverence for archaic styles, while works by his followers—including Xiang Shengmo—convey a quieter, more desolate mood.

A hanging scroll depicting Buddha by Jin Nong, a leading figure of the Yangzhou School, presents the deity in an approachable manner, framed by the artist’s calligraphy. The work reflects both Jin’s Buddhist devotion and his scholarly identity.

The exhibition also features a hanging scroll by Liu Kuiling, known as a master of modern Chinese bird-and-animal painting. Although Liu’s cats and dogs often attract attention online, this work depicts a woman.

Raymond Tang Man-leung, deputy director of the CUHK Art Museum, said Liu rendered such figures with refined, ornate detailing using traditional Chinese painting brushwork—a distinctive approach influenced by Tianjin’s unique cross-cultural synthesis of Chinese and Western techniques.

Tang noted that by pairing everyday secular scenes with grand landscapes, the exhibition offers visitors accessible, relatable touchpoints to connect with classical Chinese artistic traditions.