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NEWS

Former brother-in-law of Abby Choi denies sinister motive behind hardware purchases, gestures

NEWS
48 mins ago
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The high-profile trial surrounding the murder of socialite Abby Choi entered its 38th day, with the victim’s former brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, taking the witness stand for his sixth day of testimony. 

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Kwong faces trial alongside his brother Alex Kwong Kong-chi and their father Kwong Kau. 

All three have pleaded not guilty to murder while admitting to a separate charge of preventing the lawful burial of Choi, who was killed and dismembered in February 2023.

Explaining suspicious hand gestures and clothing

During cross-examination, lead prosecutor Charlotte Draycott challenged Anthony Kwong regarding a meeting with his brother at a coffee shop on the day Choi was killed. 

Surveillance footage presented to the court showed Kwong extending his right hand and striking downward onto his left palm. 

When pressed on the meaning of the gesture, Kwong dismissed the prosecution’s theory as creative storytelling, arguing that a crowded public café was an absurd setting to discuss a murder plot.

Addressing questions about a plastic bag containing dark, long-sleeved garments carried by his brother—which prosecutors suggested were unsuitable for gym attire—Kwong testified that his sibling was physically frail and prone to poor health, making such clothing normal for him. 

He also remarked that the fitness center at Kadoorie Hill was tiny and virtually deserted, adding that he had stopped exercising himself after gaining weight.

Renovation claims and unpurchased fencing

The prosecution suggested that Kwong and his father purchased tools to facilitate the destruction of evidence, pointing out that Kwong made measuring and chopping motions outside a hardware shop while his father went inside. 

Kwong denied the accusation, claiming he was inspecting fencing materials for the ground-floor unit rented by his father in Lung Mei Village, which was the only house in the area lacking a perimeter fence.

When asked why they bought cable ties, rope, gloves, and adhesive tape without ever securing fencing, Kwong stated that household renovations follow different sequences. 

He likened the situation to buying a television, arguing that delaying a purchase does not mean one will never buy it, and noted the killing occurred before they could purchase the fence.

Admissions of deceit and financial disputes

Kwong admitted that he used black tape to secure blue-and-white tarpaulin to the village house floor, though he asserted that plenty remained for the fence. 

He further acknowledged lying to a store assistant by claiming he was buying scout rope for young family members, while conceding he had previously misled a family driver about an upcoming trip.

The court also touched on family finances following Kwong Kau’s departure from the police force. While the prosecution argued that moving to a modest public rental flat was a downgrade, Anthony Kwong rejected that view.

The trial continues before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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