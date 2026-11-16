(Video) Free-riding monkey amuses netizens after hitching lift on car near Kam Shan Country Park

A wild monkey was filmed hitching a ride on a moving car near Kam Shan Country Park on Sunday in a viral video that amused social media users.

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The 14-second clip shows the macaque perched on the car's hood and clinging to a side-view mirror while the motorist drove slowly to avoid injuring the animal.

Photos taken later showed the car parked, with the driver and monkey facing each other. The animal still appeared reluctant to get off.

The footage prompted a wave of jokes online, with commenters quipping that the monkey had booked an Uber or was looking for a ride to Tsim Sha Tsui—or even across the harbor to Hong Kong Island.