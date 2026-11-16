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NEWS

HKJC Asia Pacific Youth Challenge preps young riders for international stage

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HKJC supported rider Carrie Wang Ka-lee at LHKIHS 2026.
HKJC supported rider Carrie Wang Ka-lee at LHKIHS 2026.

The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) and the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) are helping young riders make the leap from local and regional competition to the international arena through the newly introduced Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge.

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Taking place during LHKIHS 2027 at the AsiaWorld-Expo from January 29 to 31, 2027, the FEI 1 competition will bring together talented athletes aged 14 to 21 from across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling them to test their skills alongside their regional peers.

Staged as part of a five-star international horse show, the challenge will offer young riders vital exposure to an elite competitive environment, helping them gain ring experience, broaden their horizons, and build the confidence needed to pursue top-level equestrian sport.

Ahead of the event, the HKJC organized training clinics on November 8 featuring French equestrian star Roger-Yves Bost. Bost, an Olympic gold medalist and winner of the Longines Grand Prix at LHKIHS 2026, shared insights from competing at the sport's highest levels and provided hands-on coaching to HKJC-supported youth riders.

Roger Yves Bost and HKJC Supported Youth Riders 1.
Roger Yves Bost and HKJC Supported Youth Riders 1.

The session gave participants a firsthand look at the rigorous preparation, discipline, and mindset required for international show jumping.

"At their age, every opportunity to train and compete is a chance to learn," Bost said. "I hope our session encourages them to stay curious, keep working on their partnership with their horses, and enjoy developing as riders."

Alongside the youth competition, LHKIHS will feature a family-oriented program introducing younger children to equestrian sports through a Hobby Horse Competition, behind-the-scenes stable visits, and a dedicated Kids' Zone.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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