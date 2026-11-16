Macau continues MOP 10,000 cash handouts for residents

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Macau gaming revenue declines 10pc in October despite Golden Week boost
01-11-2026 16:26 HKT
Macau launches 20 billion patacas government guidance fund
25-10-2026 16:48 HKT
Sands China nine-month net income drops 14pc
22-10-2026 15:55 HKT
Macau offers free shuttles, fireworks to draw visitors
02-10-2026 06:00 HKT
Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September
01-10-2026 16:26 HKT
HK workers get 2.8pc pay rise but real wages lag behind inflation
24-09-2026 17:09 HKT
Macau August gross gaming revenue down 1.2pc in third monthly decline
01-09-2026 16:06 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT