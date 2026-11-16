Macau continues MOP 10,000 cash handouts for residents

Macau will maintain its annual cash handout scheme next year, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announced during his Policy Address on Monday.

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A series of livelihood-benefiting measures will continue. These include continuing the cash handout scheme, with eligible permanent residents receiving MOP 10,000 and non-permanent residents receiving MOP 6,000.

Healthcare vouchers will remain at MOP 700, and an additional MOP 7,000 will be injected into the non-mandatory Central Provident Fund account of each eligible resident.

In addition, the subsidy program for residents enrolled in basic medical insurance plans in mainland China will expand to cover all mainland provinces, with the annual subsidy cap held at MOP 1,000.

​Furthermore, the Subsidy for Senior Citizens will remain at MOP 10,000 per year, the pension will be MOP 3,900 per month, and the discount on usage fees for government elderly apartments will be improved from 20 percent to 25 percent.

This address marks the third policy blueprint delivered during Sam's tenure, which began in 2024.