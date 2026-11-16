HK cybersecurity incidents rise 7pc to 14,000 in first 10 months

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) has handled 14,000 local cybersecurity incidents in the first 10 months of this year, representing a 7 percent year-on-year increase.

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The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), which manages HKCERT, stated that it is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to counter AI-driven cyber threats.

The council also pledged to continue providing free, round-the-clock cybersecurity support to help enterprises bolster their defenses.

During a Legislative Council committee meeting, lawmakers expressed concern over whether HKCERT has sufficient talent and technology to cope with the growing volume of cyber threats.

In response, Edmond Lai Shiao-bun, chief digital officer of the HKPC, said the council provides multi-level cybersecurity services for enterprises, including free consultations and training on related risks.

Lai added that the HKPC will also integrate cybersecurity risk management into its services to support businesses undergoing digital transformation.