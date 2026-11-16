Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei daily foreign visitors hit 10,000 amid APEC meeting

Shenzhen's electronics hub Huaqiangbei has reported that its daily number of foreign consumers has crossed the 10,000 mark, benefiting from the foot traffic brought by the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, according to local authorities.

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Xu Jiyue, deputy director of the Huaqiangbei subdistrict party and government office, noted that the figure represents a 2,000-visitor increase, as the commercial district had already been attracting an average of over 8,000 foreign visitors daily this year.

The district currently features more than 190 tax-refund shops. Consumers can claim departure tax refunds at designated ports and airports, or utilize instant tax-refund service points set up directly within the area.

This surge is backed by Shenzhen’s high-speed manufacturing and delivery ecosystem. A representative from a local computing technology firm said that companies can quickly deliver high-quality consumer electronics by adapting public-domain templates to meet specific client needs.

Yang Yi, operations director of a delivery and supply chain logistics platform, explained that once a component list is sent via their mini-program, riders source the parts from 35 markets within a one-kilometer radius of Huaqiangbei.

The materials are delivered to engineers within 30 minutes for assembly and lab testing before being shipped to customers, while the service handles over 10,000 orders daily.

The efficiency of this ecosystem was recently highlighted by Chinese media, which described the rapid manufacturing process as the "Shenzhen Cycle."

In a recent broadcast program, a reporter customized a pair of artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses based on personal specifications, with the entire process taking one hour.