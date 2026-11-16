Abby Choi murder trial: Ex-brother-in-law denies finding commercial kitchenware purchases unusual

The High Court murder trial concerning the February 2023 killing and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung entered its 38th day, with her former brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, returning to the witness stand for his sixth day of testimony.

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Anthony Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi have all pleaded not guilty to murder, though they have admitted to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

During cross-examination, Anthony Kwong denied finding his father's bulk purchases of commercial kitchenware suspicious, suggesting a large soup pot might have been intended for gatherings hosted by his father's mistress.

Purchasing commercial equipment on Shanghai Street

Anthony Kwong testified that he accompanied his father to Shanghai Street in Yau Ma Tei merely to help save time during errands.

Earlier in the trial, a kitchenware salesclerk testified that on February 8, 2023, Kwong Kau spent HK$8,700 on a meat grinder, a 14-inch soup pot, a 15-inch round chopping board, and an 11-inch frying skimmer, which Anthony Kwong helped load into a vehicle.

When the prosecution questioned why a man living alone needed a massive soup pot, Anthony Kwong suggested his father might have planned to host parties for a mistress he secretly knew about.

He maintained he never asked about the specific purpose of the items, assuming they were for personal use or a friend, and insisted he never saw the chopping board or skimmer.

Disputing bone crusher inquiries and CCTV footage

The defendant also rejected the salesclerk’s earlier testimony that the pair had inquired about a HK$35,000 bone-crushing machine, claiming the clerk misremembered the interaction and that he only glanced at brochures for an expensive, unidentified appliance.

Lead prosecutor Charlotte Draycott SC then played closed-circuit television footage showing father and son talking outside a cutlery shop, where Anthony Kwong made a large circular motion with both hands before chopping downward with his right hand.

Although Kwong Kau immediately entered the store to buy a beef knife and a cleaver, Anthony Kwong denied the gestures represented a soup pot or knives, stating he could not recall the exact details years later and claiming the knives were bought for a friend.

Denying joint acquisition of disposal tools

Draycott argued that the father and son jointly acquired all the tools used to dismember the victim and destroy evidence.

Anthony Kwong disputed his responsibility for the purchases on an item-by-item basis, noting he did not buy the knives and insisting that the rope he personally purchased remained brand new and unused.

Case background and legal representation

Prosecutors allege the three men murdered Choi on February 21, 2023, inside a ground-floor village flat at Lung Mei in Tai Po, and prevented her lawful burial over the next two days.

The English-language trial is presided over by Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith, with Charlotte Draycott SC leading the prosecution, and barristers Trevor Beel, Oliver Davies, and Andrew Raffell representing Anthony Kwong, Kwong Kau, and Alex Kwong respectively.