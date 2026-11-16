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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong Metropolitan University reports data breach affecting 5,000 people

NEWS
57 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong Metropolitaan University has reported a major information security incident that may have compromised the personal information of approximately 5,000 individuals, prompting an official investigation by the city's privacy watchdog. 

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The university discovered the breach on November 4 and immediately initiated emergency protocols to safeguard its digital infrastructure. 

Officials confirmed that while the exposed data included personal contact records and tuition transaction details, no banking account numbers were leaked during the attack.

Emergency response activated as third-party cybersecurity experts assess risks

University management stated that it immediately launched an emergency contingency mechanism upon detecting the incident, which included deactivating affected system functions to prevent subsequent intrusions while undertaking thorough technical maintenance and diagnostic reviews. 

The institution engaged an independent third-party cybersecurity consultancy to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the system vulnerability and evaluate potential exposure risks. 

On November 5, the university proactively sent notification emails to all faculty members, administrative staff, and students, outlining the situation and providing practical security recommendations.

The tertiary institution formally reported the case to the Hong Kong Police Force and submitted an incident notification to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, affirming that it is actively cooperating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. 

A preliminary internal investigation indicated that the compromised records belonged to around 5,000 individuals, covering personal data such as names, dates of birth, telephone numbers, residential addresses, and email addresses. 

The breach also encompassed records detailing the dates and amounts of tuition fees paid by students, though officials stressed that no financial institution account details or banking credentials were exposed.

University urges password resets as privacy watchdog opens formal inquiry

Campus authorities strongly condemned unauthorized parties who attempted to infiltrate university networks and warned against illicit claims regarding the sale of stolen database files. 

The university urged all employees and enrolled students to promptly change their campus portal passwords and exercise heightened vigilance against potential phishing attempts, advising them to refrain from opening suspicious correspondence, clicking unverified hyperlinks, or disclosing sensitive personal information to unauthenticated platforms.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data confirmed that it received the formal breach notification from the university on November 9 and has commenced an official compliance investigation under statutory procedures. 

The regulatory body advised members of the public that anyone who suspects their personal information has been stolen or used in connection with criminal conduct should immediately report the matter to the police.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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