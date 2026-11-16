John Lee to attend APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events in Shenzhen from Tuesday

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will travel to Shenzhen on Tuesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events.

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Lee will be accompanied by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah and Director of the Chief Executive’s Office Carol Yip Man-kuen.

Lee will take part in the APEC CEO Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday. He is also scheduled to join a welcome banquet for participating leaders and representatives and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other economies to discuss issues of mutual interest and deepen cooperation.

China is hosting APEC for the third time. This year’s meetings are being held under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together,” with a focus on openness, innovation and cooperation.

Lee said APEC member economies account for 87 percent of Hong Kong’s external trade and that the city remains one of the world’s most competitive economies, firmly committed to free trade and multilateralism.

Following Hong Kong’s successful hosting of the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting last month, Lee said the government will continue to leverage the city’s unique “one country, two systems” advantage and strengthen its role as a “super-connector” and “super value-adder.” These efforts will boost regional connectivity and promote shared prosperity, he added.

Lee is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Thursday. During his absence, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki will be the Acting Chief Executive.