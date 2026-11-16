Hong Kong women’s sabre team claims historic World Cup bronze in Cairo

Hong Kong’s fencing squad has delivered another major breakthrough on the international stage. On Sunday, the women’s sabre team captured a historic bronze medal in the team event at the Cairo World Cup.

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The quartet of Sit Summer Fay, Chu Wing-kiu, Lau Yi-ching, and Tsang Yuet-ching defeated sixth-ranked Team USA 45-39 in the bronze medal match.

This victory marks Hong Kong's first-ever World Cup team medal in the discipline and serves as a triumphant rebound after narrowly missing the podium at the Nagoya Asian Games in September. Following the milestone win, the team climbed two spots from 16th to 14th in the latest world rankings.

Asian Games veterans lead the charge

Entering the tournament ranked 16th in the world, the Hong Kong squad featured three veterans from the Nagoya Asian Games team alongside newcomer Tsang Yuet-ching.

Earlier in the competition, both Sit and Lau successfully advanced past the pool stages in the individual events, reaching the round of 32 and round of 64 respectively. After a day of rest, the four fencers regrouped to take on the team competition.

Stunning upset over world champions Hungary

Hong Kong opened their team campaign with a commanding 45-28 victory over host nation Egypt in the round of 32.

The round of 16 set up a highly anticipated rematch against second-ranked Hungary, the reigning world champions who had eliminated Hong Kong 45-38 at the same stage during last month’s season-opening World Cup.

Fielding the trio of Sit, Lau, and Tsang, Hong Kong turned the tables completely, leading from start to finish to pull off a stunning 45-37 upset and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Strong finish against the United States

Maintaining the same three-fencer lineup, Hong Kong faced Poland in the quarter-finals—a repeat of last month's placement match, which Hong Kong had also won. History repeated itself as the Hong Kong trio defeated Poland 45-38 to reach their first-ever World Cup semi-final.

Although they fell 45-38 to fifth-ranked South Korea, who went on to win the gold medal, Hong Kong quickly regrouped for the bronze medal bout against the United States.

Controlling the tempo and holding the lead for most of the match, Hong Kong closed out a 45-39 win to claim their maiden medal and kick off the new season in style.

Rising in the world rankings

Prior to this breakthrough, Hong Kong’s women’s sabre team had consistently finished outside the top ten in World Cup team events.

Achieving such a milestone just one month into the new season provides a massive boost of confidence for the entire sabre program, propelling the squad up to 14th in the official world rankings.