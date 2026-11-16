Van driver arrested after woman struck at Pok Fu Lam pedestrian crossing

A 36-year-old driver was arrested on Monday morning after his van struck a 73-year-old woman at a pedestrian crossing in Pok Fu Lam, leaving her in a coma.

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The incident occurred at 8.07am when the vehicle turned right onto Chi Fu Road from the unloading area of Chi Fu Landmark, hitting the woman as she was on the pedestrian crossing.

The woman was unconscious when paramedics arrived and was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. He is being detained for investigation.