Demand rising for sophisticated supply chain management services, says Frederick Ma

Global trade is shifting toward high-value and technology-intensive sectors, driving demand for more sophisticated supply chain management services, Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said on Monday.

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His remarks came as the 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference started today. The two-day conference, themed “Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability,” has brought together more than 80 industry leaders and government officials to discuss the evolution of global supply chains, opportunities in ASEAN and along the Belt and Road, high-value supply chains and green energy.

Ma said global supply chains were undergoing profound changes driven by geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, digitalization and the green transition. These forces have reshaped the cross-border flow of goods and services.

He said artificial intelligence and electronic products have become important drivers of export growth, while their share of air freight value continues to rise.

He noted that Hong Kong, as an international trade hub, has a global network of connections and strengths in logistics, finance, professional services, innovation and technology. As a “super-connector,” Hong Kong not only links different markets but also helps align the mainland’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities with global markets, he added.

In line with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong’s first five-year plan, Ma said the city will further consolidate its position as an international trade and shipping center and an aviation hub.