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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Mercury to plunge to 15 degrees on Fri as cold front approaches

NEWS
35 mins ago
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The temperature in urban Hong Kong is expected to drop to 15 degrees on Friday as a cold front is expected to move across the coast of southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. 
 
The cold front, which will reach the region on Wednesday, will bring temperatures in some parts of the New Territories, including Ta Kwu Ling and Lau Fau Shan, down to as low as 13 degrees.
 
The Observatory noted that winds will strengthen, and a few rain patches are anticipated in the city and over the region.
 
Under the influence of the associated intense northeast monsoon and a band of rain and clouds, it is expected to be cold in the morning and at night over inland areas.

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