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HONG KONG
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NEWS

FURIA defend BLAST Premier Rivals title in Hong Kong as veteran FalleN prepares for Major finale

NEWS
15-11-2026 17:26 HKT

by

Marco Lam, Prashan Limbu

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FURIA lift the BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong trophy amid a shower of gold confetti after defeating Team Spirit 3-0 to become back-to-back champions at AsiaWorld-Arena. (Photo source: BLAST)
FURIA lift the BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong trophy amid a shower of gold confetti after defeating Team Spirit 3-0 to become back-to-back champions at AsiaWorld-Arena. (Photo source: BLAST)

Brazilian esports organization FURIA secured back-to-back championship honors at the BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong tournament after an undefeated week in which they did not concede a single match series.

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The victory at AsiaWorld-Arena brought the 2026 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike 2 competitive season to a close, positioning FURIA and its veteran captain Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo as primary contenders heading into the forthcoming world championship in Singapore.

Enthusiastic fans gather for BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong, reflecting the strong consumer interest and sporting energy that Robbie Douek sees as central to the city’s esports appeal. (Photo source: BLAST)
Enthusiastic fans gather for BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong, reflecting the strong consumer interest and sporting energy that Robbie Douek sees as central to the city’s esports appeal. (Photo source: BLAST)
FURIA team members huddle together, combining close communication, mutual trust and a shared competitive focus as they pursue victory at BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong. (Photo source: BLAST)
FURIA team members huddle together, combining close communication, mutual trust and a shared competitive focus as they pursue victory at BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong. (Photo source: BLAST)

Undefeated run culminates in grand final victory over Team Spirit

FURIA claimed the title following a decisive series against Team Spirit, opening the grand final with a narrow victory on Ancient before securing the championship through consecutive wins on Dust2 and Mirage. 

Spirit, who had earned their place in the decider by defeating European squad MOUZ in the opposing semifinal, concluded their final competitive tournament before the upcoming Major as runners-up.

FURIA reached the title decider by overcoming Team Vitality and Team Falcons. On November 12, FURIA secured a 2-1 victory over Vitality in the winners' bracket, advancing to an intense semifinal match against Falcons.

That contest featured a 16-14 overtime battle on Ancient, followed by an identical 13-5 scoreline on Dust2 that FURIA later repeated in the grand final. 

Star player Kaike Cerato, known as KSCERATO, led the team across both matches, posting a 1.69 individual rating against Falcons and finishing 0.26 rating points clear of the nearest competitors to claim his 3rd career tournament most valuable player medal.

Veteran star heads to Singapore farewell following city tournament success

The tournament victory represents FURIA's 3rd championship title over their past 4 international events.

Team captain FalleN previously announced on April 17 during an event in Rio de Janeiro that he would retire from competitive gaming at the end of 2026—capping a career spanning over 20 years—and confirmed that the upcoming Singapore tournament will mark his final appearance on the professional circuit.

The Hong Kong tournament featured eight international teams competing between November 11 and 15 for a total prize purse of US$1,000,000, comprising a US$650,000 allocation for participating organizations and US$350,000 distributed among players.

BLAST CEO Robbie Douek says Hong Kong’s passionate fans, commercial potential and global connectivity make the city a compelling destination for world-class esports.
BLAST CEO Robbie Douek says Hong Kong’s passionate fans, commercial potential and global connectivity make the city a compelling destination for world-class esports.

Tournament organizer BLAST reported that the 3-day weekend playoff stage drew more than 30,000 spectators to the venue. 

The tournament held official M Mark status, a designation awarded by the Hong Kong government's Major Sports Events Committee to major international sporting events, with organizers confirming that the event will return to Hong Kong for a 3rd consecutive year in 2027.

Southeast Asia prepares for historic inaugural Counter-Strike Major

International competition now shifts to the PGL Major Singapore, which will take place from November 25 to December 13. 

The tournament will feature 32 teams competing for a prize pool of US$1,250,000, representing the 1st official Counter-Strike Major staged in Southeast Asia and the 5th Major organized by tournament operator PGL, with the playoff stages scheduled to take place at the 12,000-seat Singapore Indoor Stadium.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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