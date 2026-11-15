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NEWS

Cross-harbour race brings special traffic and transport arrangements in Wan Chai North and Tsim Sha Tsui

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Victoria Harbour Race was held on Sunday morning, with about 4,000 swimmers taking part from the Golden Bauhell Square public pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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Special traffic and transport arrangements are in place in Wan Chai North and Tsim Sha Tsui, with water taxi and ferry services suspended during the event.

A section of Expo Drive East outside Golden Bauhinia Square, including the pick-up and drop-off area, is temporarily closed from 12.30am to about 1pm.

With the landing steps in Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui closed, water taxi services between Tsim East and Central have cancelled the 10.40am, 11.20am and 12.10pm departures from Tsim East on Sunday.

Ferry services between Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui are suspended from the first sailing until 11am, while Central to Hung Hom ferry services are cancelled from the first sailing until 11.10am.

The Transport Department said water taxi and ferry services will resume depending on the actual reopening time of the affected harbour area. The terminus of cross-harbour bus route 961 will be relocated to outside the Wan Chai Swimming Pool on Harbour Road from the first bus until 1pm, and the Citybus route H3 stop on Expo Drive East near Golden Bauhinia Square will be suspended.

Victoria Harbour Race traffic arrangements ferry services

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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