Filipino seafarer remanded in custody after alleged mid-flight disturbance on Cathay Pacific plane

A 28-year-old Filipino passenger who allegedly lost emotional control and attempted to dash toward an aircraft exit door during a flight from Taiwan to Hong Kong has appeared before the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, where his bail application was denied.

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The defendant, identified as Jessie Olbedo Hernandez, faces a single charge of engaging in disorderly conduct on board an aircraft. Magistrate proceedings were adjourned until January 8 to allow prosecutors time to obtain legal advice from the Department of Justice, with the defendant remanded in custody pending his next appearance.

The incident took place on Wednesday aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX423, which was traveling from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong. During the journey, the defendant reportedly suffered a sudden emotional breakdown, pushed past a flight attendant, and attempted to charge directly toward one of the aircraft's emergency doors.

Flight attendants and a female passenger acted swiftly to intervene, working together to physically restrain and subdue him before the plane landed safely in Hong Kong.

Court particulars state that Hernandez, who reported working as a seafarer, engaged in disorderly conduct on a Hong Kong-controlled aircraft operating outside local airspace on November 11. The charge alleges that his actions jeopardized, or were likely to jeopardize, the good order and discipline on board the flight.

During the initial hearing, the defense's application for bail was rejected by the magistrate. Hernandez has reserved his statutory right to an eight-day bail review while awaiting further proceedings next year.