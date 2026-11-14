logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Filipino seafarer remanded in custody after alleged mid-flight disturbance on Cathay Pacific plane

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 28-year-old Filipino passenger who allegedly lost emotional control and attempted to dash toward an aircraft exit door during a flight from Taiwan to Hong Kong has appeared before the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, where his bail application was denied.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, identified as Jessie Olbedo Hernandez, faces a single charge of engaging in disorderly conduct on board an aircraft. Magistrate proceedings were adjourned until January 8 to allow prosecutors time to obtain legal advice from the Department of Justice, with the defendant remanded in custody pending his next appearance.

The incident took place on Wednesday aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX423, which was traveling from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong. During the journey, the defendant reportedly suffered a sudden emotional breakdown, pushed past a flight attendant, and attempted to charge directly toward one of the aircraft's emergency doors.

Flight attendants and a female passenger acted swiftly to intervene, working together to physically restrain and subdue him before the plane landed safely in Hong Kong.

Court particulars state that Hernandez, who reported working as a seafarer, engaged in disorderly conduct on a Hong Kong-controlled aircraft operating outside local airspace on November 11. The charge alleges that his actions jeopardized, or were likely to jeopardize, the good order and discipline on board the flight.

During the initial hearing, the defense's application for bail was rejected by the magistrate. Hernandez has reserved his statutory right to an eight-day bail review while awaiting further proceedings next year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
MTR chief outlines 28 percent budget cut for Northern Link with 2034 completion on track
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Domestic helper arrested in Kwun Tong over alleged assault on seven-year-old boy
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific reports US flight delays following nationwide FAA ground stop
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Cold front to bring sharp temperature plunge across Hong Kong next week
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
HKTB launches late-night food promotion with exclusive deals across hundreds of city eateries
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police to activate facial recognition on SmartView security cameras next week
NEWS
6 hours ago
Taxi crashes into parked coach in Sau Mau Ping, 2 injured
NEWS
13 hours ago
ImmD arrests 15 in four-day anti-illegal worker operations
NEWS
13 hours ago
3 teenagers arrested over bullying of 13-year-old student at Lingnan Secondary School in Heng Fa Chuen
NEWS
14 hours ago
Fire at Ping Che warehouse in Fanling sends burning plastic smell across North District
NEWS
14 hours ago
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
13-11-2026 15:57 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.