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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Transport Department alerts motorists to fraudulent airbag recall messages

NEWS
3 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Transport Department has warned the public against fraudulent vehicle airbag safety recall messages falsely claiming to be issued by the government authority. 

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Officials urged vehicle owners not to fall victim to deceptive notices distributed through unofficial channels, warning motorists never to disclose personal details. The department confirmed that the suspected scam has been referred to the police for criminal investigation.

A department spokesman clarified that the authorities have no connection to the deceptive letters or messages that made unauthorized use of the department's name. 

Officials noted that the department only publishes vehicle safety recall notices supplied by authorized dealers of registered vehicle manufacturers on its official website and does not send individual letters or direct correspondence to vehicle owners regarding safety recalls.

Motorists advised to verify recalls directly with authorized dealers

The department advised vehicle owners to verify all recall information directly through authorized car dealers or brand distributors rather than trusting unsolicited communications.

Motorists were reminded to exercise caution when receiving messages from unfamiliar sources, avoid accessing suspicious websites, and refrain from submitting personal credentials or financial details.

Authorities stressed that anyone who has inadvertently supplied personal data to such unauthorized platforms should contact the police immediately. 

Members of the public who wish to verify vehicle recall notices or seek assistance may contact the Transport Department through its general telephone hotline at 2804 2600 or by email.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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