Half marathon on HZMB HK section brings temporary traffic arrangements

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong section half marathon was held on Sunday morning, with police implementing temporary traffic arrangements on the Hong Kong Link Road between the HZMB Hong Kong Port and the Guangdong-Hong Kong boundary.

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Police said the first phase began at 4pm on Saturday, closing the left and middle lanes of the Hong Kong-bound section, with drivers heading to Hong Kong required to use the right lane.

The second phase, from about 11pm on Saturday to about 2pm on Sunday, closed all lanes of the Zhuhai and Macau-bound section, the middle lane of the Hong Kong-bound section, and the slip road to the San Shek Wan turnaround. Two-way traffic was implemented on the Hong Kong-bound carriageway, with drivers heading to Zhuhai and Macao diverted onto it.

The third phase, from about 2pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, closed the left and middle lanes of the Hong Kong-bound section, with drivers required to use the right lane. A section of the goods vehicle departure channel after the HZMB Hong Kong Port goods vehicle departure clearance plaza was temporarily closed from about 9pm on Saturday to about 3pm on Sunday.

Police will adjust traffic arrangements based on conditions and urged the public to plan ahead, be patient and follow officers' instructions.