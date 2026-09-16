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NEWS

Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Traffic controls in North Point on Sunday, parking spaces suspended

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Transport authorities have announced temporary traffic arrangements for the funeral of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, which will be held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point this weekend.

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From 9am to 11am on Sunday, all vehicles will be temporarily banned from turning right from Java Road into King's Road westbound. The measures coincide with the public memorial and funeral ceremony, with traffic and pedestrian flow expected to be heavier than usual around King's Road, Java Road, Healthy Street East and Hoi Chak Street.

From 2pm on Saturday to 10pm on Sunday, all metered parking spaces, disabled parking spaces and motorcycle parking spaces on Healthy Street East near North Point Fire Station and Hoi Chak Street will be temporarily closed.

The vigil will be held from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday at Fuk Hoi Hall, with the public memorial and funeral ceremony at 9am on Sunday, followed by the funeral procession.

The funeral committee is headed by Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Deputy heads include CPPCC Vice Chairman Leung Chun-ying, CPPCC Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Wang Dongfeng, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Director Xia Baolong, and Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

The Home Affairs Department will set up condolence points at three locations from Friday to Sunday for the public to sign condolence books.

Tung Chee-hwa funeral traffic arrangements

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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