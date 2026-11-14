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WORLD

Nvidia approaches Arm CEO Haas as employees seek Huang's return, media reports say

WORLD
45 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia's NVDA.O board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings O9Ty.F CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, even as Nvidia employees pushed for their former CEO's return, according to a separate media report.

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An internal Nvidia post urging the board to consider employee sentiment over Huang's future has drawn more than 1,600 comments, with several calling for his reinstatement, technology news platform Wired reported on Thursday, citing internal correspondence it reviewed.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and sending shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

Haas' name has been making the rounds among analysts since Huang's exit. He spent seven formative years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

He is among several candidates being considered and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it, the FT reported. Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is currently interim CEO.

Nvidia's board said it was in the process of selecting a search firm for the CEO role and had not formally engaged any potential candidates.

"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board said in a statement.

Billionaire Elon Musk separately said on X that a petition was underway to reinstate Huang and that he would sign it. It was not immediately clear whether Musk was referring to the internal effort reported by Wired.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Wired report or Musk's X post, while Arm Holdings declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Haas became Arm CEO in 2022, overseeing the company's Nasdaq listing in 2023. Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other companies that develop chip designs. Historically its strength has been in mobile phones and it is expanding into computers.

Haas' combination of familiarity with Nvidia and experience running a publicly traded chip company could make him an unusual fit for the role, said Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities.

"Rene is one of few external candidates who wouldn't need to be brought up to speed on Nvidia," Boloor said, adding that Haas' understanding of the company's culture alongside his experience running Arm was "a combination you don't find very often."

Arm's US-listed shares ARM.O closed down about 5%. Nvidia's shares closed about 2% lower, bringing their market value losses for the week to about US$573 billion.

Some analysts expect the next CEO to break from Huang's three-decade reign as the hands-on "chief conductor" who personally steered engineering roadmaps, geopolitical negotiations over China exports and massive investments across the AI ecosystem.

A potential shift toward a more institutional leadership structure would come as Nvidia faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and a growing consensus among US lawmakers to further restrict the company's chip exports to China.

INSIDERS AND TECH TITANS IN THE RUNNING

Analysts view Kress as a steady financial authority, while veteran engineer Ian Buck is seen as a top candidate after leading development of CUDA, the software platform that powers Nvidia's AI chips.

Apart from Haas, external names discussed by analysts include AMD AMD.O chief Lisa Su, who has navigated the key China market, and Micron MU.O chief Sanjay Mehrotra, whose memory chips power Nvidia servers.

Other candidates cited by industry watchers include Marvell MRVL.O head Matt Murphy and Apple AAPL.O hardware chief Johny Srouji, who oversaw the iPhone maker's in-house silicon development.

Former Apple chief Tim Cook was floated by US President Donald Trump, as Nvidia's board evaluates whether to prioritize financial continuity, deep technical expertise, or experience running a global tech heavyweight.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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