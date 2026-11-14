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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Police recruitment applications climb 11pc as force readies AI tool rollout

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Hong Kong Police Force received 10,030 recruitment applications during the first seven months of the current financial year, marking an 11 percent increase from the same period last year, Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming announced during a Police College passing-out parade on Saturday. 

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Chow also confirmed that the force will formally deploy SmartView on Monday, integrating artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology into everyday policing to boost frontline efficiency.

Campus recruitment surges locally and across mainland universities

Outreach across tertiary institutions yielded substantial gains between September and October. Fast-track recruitment initiatives visiting 12 local universities drew 1,372 applications, representing a 57 percent annual surge. 

Meanwhile, campus drives targeting Hong Kong students attending mainland institutions—including Jinan University and Huaqiao University—attracted a record-breaking 526 applicants. Following an inspection at Huaqiao University, Chow praised the quality of candidates. The next major recruitment exercise is scheduled for December 13 at the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Prince Edward.

Final preparations underway for Interpol assembly and police academy

The police force has also completed preparations for the 94th Interpol General Assembly, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong from November 30 to December 3. Following two years of intensive rehearsals, Chow noted the gathering will highlight the force's professionalism and the achievements of the one country, two systems principle. 

Together with the newly inaugurated Hong Kong International Police Academy, the summit aims to solidify Hong Kong’s position as a super connector in cross-border law enforcement collaboration.

Youth crime rises amid impulsive assaults as targeted crackdowns continue

Turning to juvenile delinquency, Chow reported that youth arrests climbed 25 percent year-on-year, primarily led by wounding and serious assault. Over 75 percent of these cases stemmed from momentary anger rather than premeditated violence.

In response, police distributed educational guidebooks and expanded school liaison efforts to promote positive civic values.

Simultaneously, the force has intensified enforcement across multiple fronts. Tactical operations combating illegal cross-border passenger services near major Kai Tak events resulted in 12 unlicensed driver arrests over two weeks. 

Regarding equipment defects involving lifts at the new Queen Mary Hospital building, detectives from the Island Regional Crime Squad are reviewing records to establish whether criminal culpability exists. 

Chow also highlighted sustained operations against building maintenance bid-rigging syndicates, noting that a joint task force is actively pursuing perpetrators while a dedicated reporting hotline has already received nearly 100 calls from the public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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