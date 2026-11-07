Decennial Shek O Tai Ping Ching Chiu parade on Saturday, special traffic arrangements and extra bus service

The decennial Tai Ping Ching Chiu parade for the three Shek O villages — Shek O Village, Big Wave Bay Village and Hok Tsui Tsuen — will be held on Saturday, November 7.

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Police expect large numbers of residents and visitors to head to Shek O and Big Wave Bay for the celebrations and will implement special traffic and transport arrangements on Shek O Road and Big Wave Bay Road from 6am to 11pm.

Police warned that officers may issue fixed penalty notices for illegal parking or tow away vehicles without warning, and may close roads depending on conditions. They urged drivers and members of the public to follow instructions from officers on site and to monitor the latest radio and television updates.

Citybus said it will run a special Route X9 to Shek O on Saturday, departing Central (Macau Ferry) at 8.50am, 9.10am and 9.30am, via Wan Chai and North Point. Passengers can also take the daily Route 9 between Shau Kei Wan and Shek O.

Owing to the event and temporary traffic arrangements, the Shek O bus terminus for Routes 9 and 9X will be temporarily relocated to the Shek O Beach public car park from 6am on November 7 until 1.30am the following day. Citybus said it will boost services based on demand.