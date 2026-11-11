Night Recap - November 11, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong ranked 11th globally in the World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR) 2026, placing fourth in Asia behind Singapore, mainland China and South Korea.

Anthony Kwong accuses sibling in Abby Choi murder trial

The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung testified in court in tears that his younger brother, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, was the person responsible for the killing on Wednesday.

Northern Link commissioner vows strict oversight as main and branch lines merge

The Chief Executive in Council has approved financial arrangements for the second phase of the Northern Link project, with the government signing a full project agreement with MTR aiming for a synchronous opening by 2034 or earlier.

Civil servants to receive up to 12 hours of family-care leave a year starting next January

The government plans to introduce family-care leave for civil servants next January, allowing employees up to 12 hours a year to attend to family matters without having to provide supporting documents.

Wan Chai Sikh temple glows blue for Bandi Chhor Divas

The historic Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple in Wan Chai has been illuminated with cascading blue lights for Bandi Chhor Divas, drawing residents and photography enthusiasts to its glowing facade.

Business Today

Cathay orders 14 more aircraft, bringing total aircraft deliveries to 120

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) announced on Wednesday that it has ordered 14 more regional aircraft to expand and upgrade its fleet for long-term growth plans, including 11 widebody aircraft and three narrowbody aircraft.

To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street project draws three bids

The Urban Renewal Authority on Wednesday received three tender submissions for the development of the To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street Development Scheme, including CK Asset (1113), China Overseas Lands & Investment (0688), and a joint venture of Sino Land (0083) and Great Eagle (0041).

In One Above sells a two-bedroom unit for $20.69m

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), logged one sale for HK$20.69 million via tender on Wednesday, with six units planned to be put on sale on Friday.

Li Ka-shing funds Asia-first histotripsy trials for kidney tumors in HK

Hong Kong is set to become Asia's first city to run clinical trials of histotripsy, a non-invasive kidney tumor treatment, expanding the technology beyond liver and pancreatic cancers, with three private hospitals taking part and 30 trial slots funded by tycoon Li Ka-shing.

Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface

Alice Huang’s old photos and early images from her time in Shanghai have circulated online after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with her.

World/China

FSDC calls for mainland pension funds access to Southbound Bond Connect

The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) yesterday proposed the inclusion of mainland pension funds in Southbound Bond Connect as part of a package of policy recommendations for attracting long-term, patient capital to Hong Kong.

China studies taxing government bond interest income - Bloomberg

China is conducting a survey on potentially levying a 25 percent income tax on interest earned from government bonds, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, a move that could lift local bond yields from historic lows.

Nomura weighs rebuilding its Hong Kong equity capital markets business, sources say

Nomura is considering hiring bankers for its Hong Kong equity capital markets business, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a potential reversal of strategy for the Japanese bank, which had scaled down the operation over the past three years.

StanChart supports China MoF’s inaugural green bond issuance in Canada

Standard Chartered (2888) announced on Wednesday that it supported The Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (China MoF) in issuing its CNH4 billion dual-tranche offshore yuan green sovereign bond in Canada.

China's Singles Day shopping festival puts AI selling power to the test

If you are looking for evidence of how enthusiastically China is adopting AI, look no further than the country's premier month-long Singles Day shopping festival.