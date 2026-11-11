Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness

Hong Kong ranked 11th globally in the World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR) 2026, placing fourth in Asia behind Singapore, mainland China and South Korea.

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Released on Wednesday, the ranking assesses 70 economies’ capacity to develop, adopt, deploy and govern digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that generate sustained economic and societal value.

Hong Kong placed in the global top 10 in three main factors: workforce development, where it ranked second, efficiency, where it ranked fifth, and technology and infrastructure, where it ranked 10th.

At the sub-factor level, the city ranked first globally in technological framework, practices, and education and training. It also placed among the top 10 worldwide in talent, societal attitudes and regulatory framework.

The government said the country supports Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology (I&T) center. Following the directions set out in its first five-year plan, the government is fully committed to developing Hong Kong into an international I&T center.

Hong Kong will enhance the institutional framework for I&T development, expedite alignment with key national technology strategies, and develop the new "three major I&T parks and five key research and development (R&D) institutions’ paradigm”, the government said.

“In particular, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone and San Tin Technopole will coordinate development at the upstream, midstream and downstream levels, creating a comprehensive industrial ecosystem covering R&D, commercialization, pilot production and mass production,” it said.

Hong Kong will also advance new industrialization in light of local circumstances, with a view to establishing a framework for new industrialization with Hong Kong characteristics. The government added that it would advance the Artificial Intelligence+ Initiative across the board, expand computing infrastructure, help small and medium-sized enterprises accelerate AI adoption, and use AI to support different sectors of the economy.