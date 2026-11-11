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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Housing Authority to discuss 95pc mortgage ratio for HOS families with newborns

NEWS
32 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Housing Authority will discuss on Friday whether to raise the maximum mortgage loan-to-value ratio from 90 to 95 percent for White Form family applicants with newborns buying flats under the Home Ownership Scheme.

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The Subsidised Housing Committee is expected to consider the proposal, which was announced in the Policy Address as part of the government’s measures to encourage childbirth.

Under the proposal, eligible families must have a child aged three or below by the application deadline.

The higher financing limit would bring them in line with Green Form applicants and reduce the amount required for a down payment.

The committee will also discuss shortening the resale restriction period for subsidized sale flats first offered between 2022 and 2025 from 15 years to 10 years.

The proposed change would affect about 35,000 flats.

If approved, the Housing Bureau will make a formal announcement, while notices will be added to the land registers of affected flats to inform prospective buyers.

Home Ownership Scheme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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