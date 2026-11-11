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NEWS

HKSTP brings 10 tech ventures to Singapore to showcase smart mobility innovations

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation has led 10 technology companies to Singapore Urban Mobility Week for the first time, showcasing Hong Kong-developed innovations in smart mobility and intelligent transport.

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HKSTP also unveiled its first overseas smart mobility pavilion at the event, featuring solutions in areas including autonomous navigation and the commuter experience.

The pavilion is intended to promote cross-border collaboration and connect participating companies with potential partners and business opportunities.

HKSTP Chief Executive Terry Wong Ping-sau said the corporation was committed to helping technology companies expand into overseas markets.

He said the delegation’s first appearance at an international smart mobility event formed part of HKSTP’s targeted “go global” strategy, aimed at connecting park companies with industry leaders, academics and investors.

Wong said HKSTP would continue to expand its network in Southeast Asia and deepen long-term cooperation between Hong Kong and Singapore in smart city and transport technologies.

He added that such efforts could further strengthen Hong Kong’s international links in innovation and technology.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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