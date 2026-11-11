Hong Kong to deepen aviation cooperation with mainland, says aviation chief

Hong Kong will deepen aviation cooperation with the mainland as it seeks to strengthen safety, maintenance standards and industry development, Director-General of Civil Aviation Clara Wong said.

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Wong led a delegation to Zhoushan on Tuesday for the 11th Airline Operations Safety Symposium, where industry representatives discussed aircraft maintenance safety, quality control and safety management.

The two-day symposium, held under the US-China Aviation Cooperation Program, brought together more than 200 representatives from regulatory authorities, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance organizations and the wider aviation industry.

Participants exchanged views on aircraft maintenance safety, quality assurance, safety management systems and the application of new technologies.

Speaking at the event, Wong said Hong Kong’s aircraft maintenance sector was internationally recognized for its maintenance, repair and overhaul services, with local providers holding approvals from multiple civil aviation authorities.

She said the Civil Aviation Department would continue to work closely with the Civil Aviation Administration of China and other authorities to support the safe and sustainable development of the industry.

Wong added that Hong Kong would align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and strengthen coordination with the mainland aviation sector to contribute to a safe and efficient national aviation system.