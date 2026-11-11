Wan Chai Sikh temple glows blue for Bandi Chhor Divas

The historic Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple in Wan Chai has been illuminated with cascading blue lights for Bandi Chhor Divas, drawing residents and photography enthusiasts to its glowing facade.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Built in 1901, Khalsa Diwan is Hong Kong’s oldest and only Sikh gurdwara. The present complex has undergone several rounds of rebuilding and redevelopment over the years.

Bandi Chhor Divas commemorates the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, from imprisonment at Gwalior Fort, together with 52 princes.

The Sikh observance often falls around the same time as Diwali, the Festival of Lights, although the two have distinct religious origins and traditions.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated by Hindus and several other religious communities. Traditions vary across regions, but for many Hindus the festival marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over the demon king Ravana. The name Deepavali comes from Sanskrit and means “a row of lamps.”

Celebrations commonly feature oil lamps and candles, decorations, new clothes, sweets, gifts and prayers. The festival usually falls between late October and early November and is traditionally observed over five days.

Hong Kong’s Sikh community dates back to the mid-19th century, when Sikhs arrived in the city as soldiers and police officers and became an established part of the security services.

The Wan Chai temple has since expanded alongside the community. Its white facade, domes and arched details combine traditional Sikh architectural elements with the features of its more recent redevelopment.

Temple representatives said the blue light display would be switched on nightly from around 6.30pm to 9.30pm until November 24.

Visitors are welcome to enter the gurdwara but are asked to dress modestly, remove their shoes and cover their heads in accordance with Sikh customs.