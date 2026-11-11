Hong Kong International Academy of Policing to strengthen global law enforcement ties

The Hong Kong International Academy of Policing will strengthen ties among law enforcement agencies worldwide and promote the exchange of professional knowledge and experience, Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming said on Wednesday.

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Speaking at the academy’s opening ceremony, Chow said that as crime increasingly crosses borders, law enforcement agencies must build capabilities that can operate effectively across jurisdictions.

He said the academy would draw on Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” to deepen cooperation with international law enforcement bodies.

Chow said the Police College’s transformation from a local training institution into a regional hub for professional police training had taken many years, allowing the force to build extensive operational experience and pass it on to the next generation.

Drawing on his own experience serving at Interpol headquarters in France, Chow stressed that intelligence-sharing was crucial to combating transnational crime.

He said the academy aims to train 1,000 personnel a year, starting with 200 trainees from overseas partner organizations.

The academy will also seek to build long-term partnerships with leading institutions around the world to support exchanges in training, expertise and operational experience.