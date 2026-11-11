John Lee highlights international role of new policing academy

The newly established Hong Kong International Academy of Policing will strengthen international law enforcement cooperation in tackling cross-border and transnational security challenges, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Wednesday.

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Speaking at the academy’s inauguration ceremony, Lee said strong international connectivity was essential to global security and prosperity.

He said the Hong Kong Police Force and the academy were committed to expanding international collaboration in leadership development, professional training and law enforcement exchanges.

Lee added that the academy would deepen Hong Kong’s international partnerships while reinforcing the city’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder.”

The launch also aligns with this year’s Policy Address, which set out plans to strengthen international police exchanges through training programs, forums and outreach activities.

The academy aims to train around 1,000 local police officers and 200 overseas law enforcement personnel each year.

Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming said the Police College had in recent years evolved from a local training institution into a regional hub for professional police training.

Chow said he hoped the new academy would develop into a leading international platform for law enforcement exchanges, professional training and cooperation.