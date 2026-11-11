Performance-linked funding to reshape support for major arts groups

The government will overhaul the funding mechanism for Major Performing Arts Groups by introducing a performance-linked system and an “In-and-Out” mechanism tied to artistic merit, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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In a written reply to a lawmaker’s question on Wednesday, Law said annual funding under the new mechanism would comprise a “Baseline Subvention” and a “Performance-based Subvention.”

The baseline portion will be gradually reduced from the current 77 percent of total funding to 50 percent.

The remaining half will be allocated as performance-based funding, taking into account each group’s non-government revenue and its performance against a set of key performance indicators.

Law said the indicators would include quantitative measures such as box office revenue and audience attendance, as well as qualitative assessments covering artistic excellence and the development of local artistic talent.

Hong Kong’s nine Major Performing Arts Groups are Chung Ying Theatre Company, City Contemporary Dance Company, Hong Kong Ballet, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, Hong Kong Dance Company, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, Hong Kong Sinfonietta and Zuni Icosahedron.

Law said a five-year transitional period would begin in the 2027–28 financial year to give the groups sufficient time to adjust, taking into account their existing funding cycles.

The reform will be introduced in phases, with full implementation of the new mechanism expected from the 2032–33 financial year.