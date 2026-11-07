Man arrested after kicking open KMB bus door and pushing driver in Tsz Wan Shan

A 69-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kicking open a KMB bus door and pushing the driver to the ground in Tsz Wan Shan on Friday evening.

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The incident occurred around 6pm when a Route 2P bus was traveling uphill along Tsz Wan Shan Road and stopped at a bus stop opposite the Tsz Wan Shan Estate central playground to pick up and drop off passengers.

As the 32-year-old driver, surnamed Leung, closed the doors and prepared to move off, the passenger, surnamed Tse, suddenly asked to get off. An argument broke out, during which Tse allegedly kicked the bus door, smashing the glass, and pushed the driver over. He was arrested by police at the scene.

Photos and videos circulating online showed the bus stopped at the roadside with one door's glass shattered into a spiderweb pattern and a gap kicked through the lower part, with glass scattered on the road.

The driver suffered injuries to his hands and legs and pain at the back of his head but remained conscious. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Tse was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage and is being detained.

A message purportedly from the driver said the bus doors were already closed when the passenger asked to get off, and the driver opened the front door to tell him to alight at the front. The passenger, apparently wearing earphones, did not hear and kicked the door open, then pushed the driver off the bus when he tried to stop him.

The Wong Tai Sin police district crime investigation team is following up.