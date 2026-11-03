Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui

A 61-year-old local man was arrested in Central on Monday over the suspected drugging of former Japanese adult film actress and DJ Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure. He is being detained for investigation.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of November 1. Hamasaki, 33, had finished a DJ set at a Wan Chai bar and, accompanied by her 44-year-old manager, surnamed Mak, went to a bar in Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui. She reportedly drank whisky at the bar, and at around 3.30am a stranger approached and handed her a glass of orange juice. After drinking it, she immediately felt disoriented, her whole body went limp and she suffered convulsions, briefly unable to move.

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Her manager noticed something was wrong and found white powdery residue at the bottom of the glass, then took her out of the bar and called police. Hamasaki was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was admitted to intensive care in serious condition. Her manager said her urine sample tested positive for four drugs.

Police initially classified the case as administering poison with intent to injure and handed it to the Yau Tsim police district crime investigation team, before transferring it to the district's crime investigation support team. Following an in-depth investigation, officers arrested the 61-year-old man in Central on Monday.