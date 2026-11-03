Driver arrested after police find $60,000 of drugs in car in Yau Ma Tei

A 24-year-old male driver was arrested after police found drugs worth about HK$60,000 in his car in Yau Ma Tei on Monday afternoon.

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West Kowloon emergency unit officers spotted the suspicious private car while patrolling Nathan Road and stopped it for a search. They found about 32 grammes of suspected cocaine, 44 grammes of suspected "Happy Powder" and 67 capsules suspected to contain etomidate, with a total market value of about HK$60,000.

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The driver, surnamed Choi, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, taking a conveyance without authority, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without third-party insurance. He is being detained.

Photos from the scene showed the silver private car with multiple scratches on its front and a bonnet that could not be fully closed, held shut with tape. The man was later taken to a police car with his head covered. The case has been handed to the Yau Tsim police district crime investigation team.