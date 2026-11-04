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NEWS

Woman arrested as Tsim Sha Tsui flat used as drug storage and distribution centre

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 28-year-old local woman was arrested after police dismantled a suspected drug storage and distribution centre in a Tsim Sha Tsui flat on Tuesday.

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The Kowloon City police district special duties team raided the residential unit on Granville Road, seizing about 107 grammes of suspected crack cocaine and a batch of drug packaging tools.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and is being detained. The drugs seized had a market value of about HK$117,000.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.

drug trafficking Tsim Sha Tsui arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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