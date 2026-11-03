Man arrested after police find $69,000 of drugs in Kwai Chung flat

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Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai
02-11-2026 06:35 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT
Man, 56, arrested over indecent assault at Tsing Yi MTR station
28-10-2026 01:46 HKT
Woman arrested over fake concert tickets sold online, 6 victims lose $20,000
13-10-2026 05:41 HKT
Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
09-10-2026 03:46 HKT
Swire to pursue $15b vision for Taikoo Place
02-11-2026 06:00 HKT