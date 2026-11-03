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NEWS

Man arrested after police find $69,000 of drugs in Kwai Chung flat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found drugs worth about HK$69,000 in a Kwai Chung flat on Monday night.

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Tsuen Wan police district special duties officers intercepted a suspicious man outside a residential building on Wo Yi Hop Road. They found about 24 grammes of suspected ketamine, 18 grammes of suspected cocaine and 45 capsules suspected to contain etomidate on him.

A search of his flat uncovered about 139 more capsules suspected to contain etomidate and a large number of clear resealable plastic bags.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and is being detained. Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.

drug trafficking Kwai Chung arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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