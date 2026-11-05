logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Woman worker killed after being struck by truck at Sha Tin roadworks site

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 61-year-old female construction worker was killed after being struck and run over by a grab truck at a roadworks site on Sha Tin Road on Thursday morning (Nov 5).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident happened at around 11am near Pok Hong Estate, where road-widening works are being carried out along the road towards Ma On Shan.

The woman was using a water hose to clean the wheels of a dump truck as it was leaving the construction site when another grab truck entered the site and struck her with its front left side before running over her with its rear left wheel.

The truck continued for about 20 meters before coming to a stop. The woman suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the 45-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. He is being detained for questioning.

The site is part of the Sha Tin Trunk Road T4 project, which includes widening a 150-meter section of Sha Tin Road near Pok Hong Estate from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction.

The case is under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee accompanies Ding Xuexiang at CIIE in Shanghai
NEWS
18 mins ago
Old Stanley Police Station put up for lease via tender
NEWS
41 mins ago
Six arrested over $270,000 phone scams targeting elderly women living alone
NEWS
52 mins ago
Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair opens with expanded spirits zone and global exhibitors
NEWS
2 hours ago
Joshua Wong Chi-fung
John Lee brands Joshua Wong as ‘primary culprit’ in undermining HK stability
NEWS
2 hours ago
AFCD launches 'Fish enJoy' fishing vessel demonstration project
NEWS
2 hours ago
CLP Power launches fifth e-learning scheme, donating iPads to 2,100 students
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Bottled water firm Xin Ding Xin and director plead guilty to 11 charges over govt procurement
NEWS
2 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
English competency among P3 and S3 pupils rises in latest TSA, EDB says
NEWS
3 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
9 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.