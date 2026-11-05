Woman worker killed after being struck by truck at Sha Tin roadworks site

A 61-year-old female construction worker was killed after being struck and run over by a grab truck at a roadworks site on Sha Tin Road on Thursday morning (Nov 5).

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The accident happened at around 11am near Pok Hong Estate, where road-widening works are being carried out along the road towards Ma On Shan.

The woman was using a water hose to clean the wheels of a dump truck as it was leaving the construction site when another grab truck entered the site and struck her with its front left side before running over her with its rear left wheel.

The truck continued for about 20 meters before coming to a stop. The woman suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the 45-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. He is being detained for questioning.

The site is part of the Sha Tin Trunk Road T4 project, which includes widening a 150-meter section of Sha Tin Road near Pok Hong Estate from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction.

The case is under investigation.