AFCD launches "Fish enJoy" fishing vessel demonstration project

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) held a launching ceremony on Thursday for the “Fish enJoy” Scheme fishing vessel demonstration project at the Aberdeen Wholesale Fish Market. The project marks the first time modified fishing vessels have been used to carry passengers out to sea, showcasing the diverse appeal of leisure fisheries.

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Class III fishing vessels have long been used only for fishing and are not permitted to carry passengers. Through the “dual-use vessel” model, residents and tourists can observe net hauling and fish catches up close, learn about common fish species in Hong Kong, and sample fresh catches on board. Tour guides will also share stories about the lives of local fishing communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said that promoting leisure fisheries is a key measure in the Blueprint for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Fisheries. The initiative is also included in the Chief Executive’s 2026 Policy Address.

Tse said the AFCD and the Marine Department had worked closely to resolve technical issues related to vessel equipment, licensing, and insurance.

He added that fishing groups received funding from the Sustainable Fisheries Development Fund in March to launch the demonstration project. The support will help capture fishermen upgrade and transform their businesses and explore new opportunities.

AFCD Senior Fisheries Officer Joanne Lee On-on said the activity fee is expected to range from HK$500 to HK$600, with a target of running three group trips each month.

She said the fund fully subsidized the conversion costs for the two demonstration fishing boats, which were HK$200,000 and HK$350,000 respectively. The plan will be adjusted later based on market demand and participation.

Senior Surveyor of Ships Yale David Kam Kong-hei said the two boats can carry 14 and 30 passengers respectively. Each is equipped with a designated passenger safety area, handrails, seating on the boarding deck, and lifesaving and firefighting equipment.

The authorities will inspect both boats annually, Kam said. Tour guides will also be required to complete a one-day course in emergency response and crowd management.