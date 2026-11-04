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NEWS

Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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Excitement swept through Central on Wednesday as hundreds of hopeful punters descended on the Stanley Street betting branch, eager to try their luck at the HK$108 million Mark Six jackpot.

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The anticipation was palpable as long queues wound around the city’s famed “luckiest” betting outlet. The highly anticipated jackpot was boosted by more than HK$80 million rolled over from the previous Halloween Snowball draw, which had no first prize winner.

During the busy lunch hour, crowds filled the branch, with some placing early bets ahead of Thursday’s much-awaited draw. Among them was Wong, an office worker in the area, who said he planned to spend more than HK$100 on his personal lucky numbers.

Despite dreaming of a big win, Wong insisted he would continue working, joking that quitting abruptly might tip off his colleagues.

Not all punters were chasing riches for themselves. Wu, a shopper who purchased a HK$20 computer-generated ticket, said she would spend any winnings on things she enjoys and donate a portion to charity. “People should consider more than their own happiness and contribute to society,” she added.

A retiree, surnamed Kwok, was drawn by the branch’s lucky reputation and spent HK$210 on four tickets. He said that if fortune smiled upon him, his priority would be buying a home for his son and investing the rest for retirement.

Mark SixjackpotCentralStanley Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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