Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair opens with expanded spirits zone and global exhibitors

The Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair opened on Thursday with more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, including first-time participants from Georgia, Brazil and Italy’s Calabria region.

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The three-day fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will open to members of the public with tickets on Saturday.

This year’s World of Spirits zone has expanded to cover the world’s eight major liquor categories, following the reduction in duty on premium spirits. It features leading mainland baijiu brands, including Kweichow Moutai and Yanghe.

The fair is also hosting wine-tasting sessions focused on production regions such as Xinjiang and Ningxia, promoting emerging Chinese wines and baijiu to overseas markets through Hong Kong.

Local exhibitors are presenting innovative products, including a gin flavoured with salted lemon and Seven-Up, and a “Yuen Yeung” gin combining the aromas of Hong Kong-style milk tea and coffee.

More than 40 events, including forums, tastings, mixology competitions and award presentations, will be held during the fair. The exhibition also features a range of craft beers and non-alcoholic fermented drinks.