Old Stanley Police Station put up for lease via tender

The 167-year-old Old Stanley Police Station has been put up for a four-year lease via tender by the Government Property Agency on Thursday. The tender submission period will close on December 3 this year.

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The site spans 445 square metres, with a total floor area of 660 square metres.

Bidders are required to submit a conservation proposal approved by the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO), detailing the rationale for restoration or alteration works, an assessment of the impact on the heritage value, and a maintenance and management plan for the future operation phase.

The premise cannot be sublet or transferred, and is limited to the operation of retail and service industries, restaurants, exhibition or convention halls, or recreational or cultural use.

Oldest existing police station in Hong Kong

Located at 88 Stanley Village Road, the two-storey Old Stanley Police Station was built in 1859 and is the oldest existing police station in Hong Kong. Currently, the building still preserves the inherent brick arched ceiling and fireplace in the armory.

The Old Stanley Police Station used to be a strategically important outpost at the southernmost tip of Hong Kong Island, and was used jointly by the police force and the British Army. During the Japanese occupation, a mortuary was added.