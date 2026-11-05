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NEWS

CLP Power launches fifth e-learning scheme, donating iPads to 2,100 students

NEWS
1 hour ago
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CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) has launched its E-Learning Assistance Programme for the fifth consecutive year, providing iPads to over 2,100 students from underprivileged families.
 
The students were nominated by the Subsidised Primary Schools Council, the Association of Hong Kong Chinese Middle Schools, the Vocational Training Council, and the College of Professional and Continuing Education of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. They will use the devices to strengthen their self-learning and keep pace with the growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital education.

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"We hope this program will equip students in need with the right devices and give them equal learning opportunities, so they can make the most of diverse learning resources, broaden their horizons, and explore new possibilities for the future," said CLP Power chief corporate development officer Quince Chong.

Kan Wai-hung, chairman of program partner the Association of Hong Kong Chinese Middle Schools, noted that having their own digital device gives students the flexibility to build on what they learn in class, and to keep learning and exploring new knowledge after school and during the holidays. 

Kan emphasized that as technology advances rapidly, students need more opportunities to use digital tools and build essential 21st-century skills such as self-directed learning, innovation, and problem-solving.

Furthermore, CLP Power also organized an AI workshop for some of the beneficiary students, showing them how AI and digital technology can support their learning.

Mok Hiu-yin, a student from HKTA The Yuen Yuen Institute No.1 Secondary School who took part in the workshop, said that the iPad, online tools, and self-learning skills acquired during the session had boosted confidence in learning.

The program is funded by the CLP Community Energy Saving Fund (CESF). In 2026, HK$270 million has been allocated from the fund to continue launching a range of community support programs to assist the elderly and the underprivileged.

CLPE-Learning Assistance Programme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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