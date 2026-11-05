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NEWS

Bottled water firm Xin Ding Xin and director plead guilty to 11 charges over govt procurement

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The director of Xin Ding Xin Trade Co. (XDX) remained in custody on Thursday after he and his company pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including fraud over a government bottled water contract. 

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The defendant, 62-year-old Lui Tsz-chung, is accused of falsely claiming that his company supplied bottled water produced by Robust (Guangdong) Drinking Water’s Guangzhou branch to win a tender worth over HK$52 million from the Logistics Department.

Lui pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, supplying goods with a false trade description, possessing goods with a false trade description for sale, operating a food importation business without registration, and selling prepackaged food without proper labeling.

He has also admitted one count of attempted fraud in the rapid antigen test case, bringing his total to seven charges.

Meanwhile, the company admitted four charges, which included supplying goods with a false trade description, possessing such goods for sale, operating a food import business without registration, and selling prepackaged food without proper labeling. 

Judge Ernest Michael Lin Kam-hung of the District Court adjourned the case to December 20 for sentencing, and Lui made no bail application and remains in custody.

Xin Ding Xin Trade CoLui Tsz-chunggovernment bottled water procurement

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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